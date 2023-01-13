Over and out: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley punches through Muscatine 76-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flexed its muscle and floored Muscatine 76-22 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine faced off on January 11, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.