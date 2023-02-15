No quarter was granted as Osage blunted Waukon's plans 56-43 in Iowa girls basketball action on Feb. 15.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Osage faced off against Sheffield West Fork . Click here for a recap. Waukon took on Charles City on Feb. 10 at Charles City High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.