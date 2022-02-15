Osage survives taut tilt with Fairbank Wapsie Valley 46-37

A sigh of relief filled the air in Osage's locker room after Tuesday's 46-37 win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley in Iowa girls basketball on February 15.

The start wasn't the problem for Fairbank Wapsie Valley, who began with a 9-8 edge over Osage through the end of the first quarter.

Osage's shooting moved to a 19-16 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the intermission.

The Green Devils' leverage showed as they carried a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Osage matched Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offensive output 13-13 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

