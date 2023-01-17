Osage sprints past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 49-38

Playing with a winning hand, Osage trumped Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 49-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 18, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Osage faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.