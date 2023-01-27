Osage sprints past Nashua-Plainfield 60-45

Osage trucked Nashua-Plainfield on the road to a 60-45 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Osage and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with January 28, 2022 at Osage High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 17 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap.
