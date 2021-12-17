Osage smashes through Nashua-Plainfield 55-26

Osage handled Nashua-Plainfield 55-26 in an impressive showing during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 7, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Osage took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on December 11 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.