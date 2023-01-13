Osage smashes through Manly Central Springs 41-20

Osage ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Manly Central Springs 41-20 on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Osage and Manly Central Springs squared off with January 31, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Osage faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap.
