Osage rolls like thunder over Mason City Newman Catholic 45-24

Osage didn't tinker around with Mason City Newman Catholic. A 45-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Green Devils a 13-2 lead over the Knights.

The Green Devils' shooting jumped to a 21-9 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

