Osage prevails over Nashua-Plainfield 67-16

Osage dismissed Nashua-Plainfield by a 67-16 count on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Osage and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with January 28, 2022 at Osage High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Osage faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 10 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.
