Osage paints near-perfect picture in win over Greene North Butler 57-12

Impressive was a ready adjective for Osage's 57-12 throttling of Greene North Butler in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
Osage registered a 42-7 advantage at half over Greene North Butler.
In recent action on January 17, Greene North Butler faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 18 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.