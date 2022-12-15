Osage mows down Mason City Newman Catholic 47-19

Osage raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-19 win over Mason City Newman Catholic in Iowa girls basketball action on December 15.
Last season, Osage and Mason City Newman Catholic squared off with January 11, 2022 at Osage High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Osage faced off against Mabel-Canton and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Nashua-Plainfield on December 6 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
