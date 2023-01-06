Osage engulfs Northwood-Kensett in point barrage 60-22

Osage showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Northwood-Kensett 60-22 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Osage and Northwood-Kensett faced off on February 4, 2022 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.