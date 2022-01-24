Osage drums Charles City in sound fashion 60-32

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 60-32 win over Charles City on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 18, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Charles City took on Spirit Lake on January 17 at Spirit Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
