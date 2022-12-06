Osage clips Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in tight tilt 41-38

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Osage chalked up in tripping Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 41-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 18, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 1, Osage squared off with Riceville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
