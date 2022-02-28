 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange City Unity Christian topples Davenport Assumption 40-37

A tight-knit tilt turned in Orange City Unity Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Davenport Assumption 40-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 28.

Orange City Unity Christian's offense moved to a 20-17 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

Orange City Unity Christian's upper hand showed as it carried a 26-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

