Oelwein hammers Fairbank Wapsie Valley 44-22

Oelwein rolled past Fairbank Wapsie Valley for a comfortable 44-22 victory on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Oelwein jumped in front of Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies opened a massive 26-8 gap over the Warriors at the half.

Oelwein breathed fire to a 35-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Huskies, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-7 fourth quarter, too.

