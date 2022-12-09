 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oelwein hammers Fairbank Wapsie Valley 44-22

Oelwein rolled past Fairbank Wapsie Valley for a comfortable 44-22 victory on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Oelwein jumped in front of Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies opened a massive 26-8 gap over the Warriors at the half.

Oelwein breathed fire to a 35-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Huskies, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-7 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Oelwein played in a 49-28 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Oelwein took on Ackley AGWSR on December 4 at Oelwein High School. Click here for a recap

