Oelwein grinds out close victory over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-46

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Oelwein passed in a 53-46 victory at Fairbank Wapsie Valley's expense at Oelwein High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Oelwein squared off with February 1, 2022 at Oelwein High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Oelwein faced off against Waterloo Christian . For a full recap, click here. Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Grundy Center on January 24 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.