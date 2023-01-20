Oelwein comes to play in easy win over La Porte City Union 53-30

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Oelwein's performance in a 53-30 destruction of La Porte City Union in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 12, Oelwein faced off against Denver and La Porte City Union took on Dike-New Hartford on January 13 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.