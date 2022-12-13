Not for the faint of heart: Wellman Mid-Prairie topples Wilton 48-39

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Wellman Mid-Prairie had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Wilton 48-39 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie played in a 67-36 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Iowa City Regina and Wilton took on Tipton on December 6 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.