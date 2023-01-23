Northwood-Kensett takes a toll on Greene North Butler 41-23

Northwood-Kensett stretched out and finally snapped Greene North Butler to earn a 41-23 victory at Greene North Butler High on January 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Northwood-Kensett and Greene North Butler squared off with February 10, 2022 at Northwood-Kensett High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett took on Sheffield West Fork on January 17 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For results, click here.
