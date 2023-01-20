Northwood-Kensett dims lights on Rockford 55-20

Northwood-Kensett showed top form to dominate Rockford during a 55-20 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.
The last time Northwood-Kensett and Rockford played in a 53-32 game on January 27, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Rockford faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Northwood-Kensett took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 13 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.