North Liberty Liberty's convoy passes Keokuk 61-50

North Liberty collected a 61-50 victory over Keokuk in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Chiefs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lightning 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Keokuk came from behind to grab the advantage 21-12 at half over North Liberty Liberty.

The Lightning broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over the Chiefs.

