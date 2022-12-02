North Liberty Liberty triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-35

North Liberty earned a convincing 58-35 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and North Liberty faced off on February 11, 2022 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
