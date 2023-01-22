North Liberty Liberty thwarts Iowa City's quest 39-25

North Liberty charged Iowa City and collected a 39-25 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 22.
Last season, Iowa City and North Liberty faced off on January 28, 2022 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Falls and North Liberty took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 17 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
