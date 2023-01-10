North Liberty Liberty thwarts Dubuque Senior's quest 57-39

Dubuque Senior was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as North Liberty prevailed 57-39 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, North Liberty and Dubuque Senior squared off with January 29, 2022 at North Liberty High School last season. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.