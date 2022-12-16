North Liberty Liberty squeezes past Iowa City 48-40

North Liberty walked the high-wire before edging Iowa City 48-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Iowa City and North Liberty played in a 73-59 game on January 28, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West and Iowa City took on Muscatine on December 10 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.