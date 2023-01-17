 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty slips past Marion Linn-Mar 63-57

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, North Liberty nosed past Marion Linn-Mar 63-57 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and North Liberty faced off on February 8, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and North Liberty took on Dubuque Senior on January 10 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News