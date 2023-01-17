North Liberty Liberty slips past Marion Linn-Mar 63-57

With little to no wiggle room, North Liberty nosed past Marion Linn-Mar 63-57 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and North Liberty faced off on February 8, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and North Liberty took on Dubuque Senior on January 10 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.
