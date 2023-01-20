North Liberty Liberty secures a win over Iowa City 39-25

North Liberty handed Iowa City a tough 39-25 loss in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.
North Liberty jumped in front of Iowa City 9-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Lightning registered a 20-9 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.
Iowa City stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 26-19.
The Lightning avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Iowa City and North Liberty played in a 73-59 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Waterloo West on January 13 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.
