North Liberty Liberty secures a win over Iowa City 39-25

North Liberty handed Iowa City a tough 39-25 loss in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.

North Liberty jumped in front of Iowa City 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Lightning registered a 20-9 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.

Iowa City stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 26-19.

The Lightning avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.