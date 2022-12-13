North Liberty Liberty exhales after close call with Epworth Western Dubuque 56-47

North Liberty poked just enough holes in Epworth Western Dubuque's defense to garner a taut, 56-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, North Liberty and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with January 11, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty took on Dubuque Hempstead on December 6 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
