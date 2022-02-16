North Liberty Liberty casts spell on Davenport North 48-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, North Liberty wore a victory shine after clipping Davenport North 48-44 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 11, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on February 8 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap
North Liberty Liberty's offense darted to a 28-21 lead over Davenport North at the half.
North Liberty chalked up this decision in spite of Davenport North's spirited fourth-quarter performance.
