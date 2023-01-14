No quarter given: Waterloo West puts down Waterloo East 64-30

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Waterloo West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-30 explosion on Waterloo East on January 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Waterloo West roared in front of Waterloo East 24-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Wahawks opened a monstrous 41-7 gap over the Trojans at halftime.
Waterloo West pulled to a 59-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans outpointed the Wahawks 9-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
