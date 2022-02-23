No quarter given: Troy Mills North Linn puts down Winthrop East Buchanan 62-41

Troy Mills North Linn showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Winthrop East Buchanan 62-41 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 23.
Troy Mills North Linn's shooting jumped to a 28-22 lead over Winthrop East Buchanan at the intermission.
In recent action on February 18, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Central Elkader on February 18 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. Click here for a recap
