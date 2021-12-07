No quarter given: Goose Lake Northeast puts down Anamosa 53-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Goose Lake Northeast broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-23 explosion on Anamosa in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on November 30, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Anamosa took on Cascade on November 30 at Anamosa High School. For a full recap, click here.
