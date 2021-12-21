No quarter given: Central DeWitt puts down Muscatine 71-38

Central DeWitt left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 71-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
The Sabers made the first move by forging a 31-20 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
