No quarter given: Cedar Rapids Prairie puts down Dubuque Hempstead 72-45

Cedar Rapids Prairie's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dubuque Hempstead 72-45 on January 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 10 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
