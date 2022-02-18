No quarter given: Baxter puts down Waterloo Christian 54-26

Baxter dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 54-26 victory over Waterloo Christian on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 7, Baxter faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Waterloo Christian took on Dunkerton on February 10 at Dunkerton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bolts jumped in front of the Regents 10-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Bolts' shooting moved to a 24-14 lead over the Regents at halftime.
