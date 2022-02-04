No pain, no gain; West Union NFV overcomes Maynard West Central 60-43

Playing with a winning hand, West Union NFV trumped Maynard West Central 60-43 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
The Tigerhawks jumped in front of the Blue Devils 20-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigerhawks' shooting jumped to a 32-22 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.
West Union NFV's power showed as it carried a 47-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigerhawks closed out the win by holding serve in a 13-13 final period.
In recent action on January 20, West Union NFV faced off against Oelwein and Maynard West Central took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on January 25 at Maynard West Central High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.