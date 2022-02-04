No pain, no gain; West Union NFV overcomes Maynard West Central 60-43

Playing with a winning hand, West Union NFV trumped Maynard West Central 60-43 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.

The Tigerhawks jumped in front of the Blue Devils 20-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigerhawks' shooting jumped to a 32-22 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

West Union NFV's power showed as it carried a 47-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigerhawks closed out the win by holding serve in a 13-13 final period.

