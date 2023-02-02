Waverly-Sr stretched out and finally snapped Denver to earn a 49-33 victory on February 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 27, Waverly-Sr faced off against Waukon . For results, click here. Denver took on Decorah on January 24 at Denver High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.