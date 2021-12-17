No pain, no gain; Waterloo West overcomes Cedar Falls 69-53

Playing with a winning hand, Waterloo West trumped Cedar Falls 69-53 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Waterloo West faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 7 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
Waterloo West opened with a 23-13 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.
Waterloo West's offense stomped on to a 42-26 lead over Cedar Falls at the half.
