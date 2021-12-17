 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No pain, no gain; Waterloo West overcomes Cedar Falls 69-53

Playing with a winning hand, Waterloo West trumped Cedar Falls 69-53 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 10, Waterloo West faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 7 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.

Waterloo West opened with a 23-13 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

Waterloo West's offense stomped on to a 42-26 lead over Cedar Falls at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News