No pain, no gain: Waterloo Columbus overcomes Cresco Crestwood 43-32

Riding a wave of production, Waterloo Columbus surfed over Cresco Crestwood 43-32 on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Waterloo Columbus and Cresco Crestwood squared off with January 4, 2022 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Charles City and Waterloo Columbus took on Hudson on January 20 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For results, click here.
