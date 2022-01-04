No pain, no gain; Waterloo Christian overcomes Garwin GMG 57-44

Waterloo Christian charged Garwin GMG and collected a 57-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Garwin GMG faced off against Baxter and Waterloo Christian took on Riceville on December 21 at Riceville High School. Click here for a recap
