Hudson called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-47 defeat of New Hampton on February 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hudson and New Hampton played in a 59-55 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Hudson faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.