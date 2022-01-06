 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Grundy Center overcomes Nevada 55-42

Grundy Center trucked Nevada on the road to a 55-42 victory on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Nevada authored a promising start, taking advantage of Grundy Center 5-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Nevada got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 31-25 margin over Grundy Center at intermission.

The Cubs enjoyed a 36-34 lead over the Spartans to start the fourth quarter.

