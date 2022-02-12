No pain, no gain; Davenport Assumption overcomes Donnellson Central Lee 60-43

Davenport Assumption charged Donnellson Central Lee and collected a 60-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Donnellson Central Lee took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on February 4 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.