No pain, no gain; Central City overcomes Alburnett 52-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Central City spurred past Alburnett 52-42 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 10, Alburnett faced off against Lisbon and Central City took on Wyoming Midland on December 4 at Central City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Central City registered a 30-22 advantage at intermission over Alburnett.
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-20 points differential.
