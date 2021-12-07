No pain, no gain; Cedar Rapids Prairie overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-35

Cedar Rapids Prairie grabbed a 49-35 victory at the expense of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids Prairie darted in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's shooting moved to a 31-17 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the half.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 18-18 fourth quarter.

