No pain, no gain; Cedar Rapids CR Washington overcomes Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-40

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 28 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Click here for a recap

Cedar Rapids CR Washington jumped in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 27-18 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' reign showed as they carried a 55-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

