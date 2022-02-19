 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Cedar Rapids CR Washington overcomes Bettendorf 49-36

Cedar Rapids CR Washington charged Bettendorf and collected a 49-36 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 19.

Recently on February 11 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on North Liberty in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Bettendorf showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors' shooting darted to a 19-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Bulldogs locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

