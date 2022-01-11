 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain; Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overcomes Waterloo East 59-46

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put just enough pressure on Waterloo East to earn a 59-46 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Cougars opened with a 16-10 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

The Cougars' shooting pulled ahead to a 35-17 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

The Cougars' control showed as they carried a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 4 , Waterloo East squared up on Waterloo West in a basketball game .

