No pain, no gain: Calamus-Wheatland overcomes Wyoming Midland 47-36

Calamus-Wheatland put together a victorious gameplan to stop Wyoming Midland 47-36 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Wyoming Midland faced off on January 28, 2022 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap
